The Los Angeles Rams have not had the 2024 season start they hoped for. Los Angeles possesses a 2-4 record through Week 6 amid an injury-riddled campaign. Moreover, veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp has not had his best year so far, and as a result, has been named in numerous NFL trade rumors. Kupp commented on the rumors with a message on social media.

“I’m aware of it but at the end of the day I’m going to be where my feet are. That’s all I know. I have a job to do here and I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can to the guys in this building,” Kupp said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Through his first few games of 2024, Cupp has amassed just 147 yards and one touchdown on 18 receptions. Part of his struggles are due to early injury woes, but is healthy again and hopes to help the Rams turn their season around.

In late October, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided insight into Cooper Kupp's increasing trade buzz.

“What happens when you get all those calls on receiver trades, it leads to more calls,” Rapoport previosly reported on The Insiders. “My understanding is teams have been calling the Los Angeles Rams for a potential Cooper Kupp trade, which is a fascinating one to consider. … The Rams are 1-4. If they continue to lose, certainly they could look to sell. Obviously, there are plenty of teams looking for receivers. I would add the Ravens, the Steelers and the Chiefs are among the teams making calls that could deal for a receiver before the deadline.”

As Kupp mentioned, rumors will happen. All he can do is continue to show up and do his job with the Rams to the best of his ability. Things are rough for LA, but they will keep fighting to make the most of the season.