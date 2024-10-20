There was a major shakeup in the NFL this week when two of the best wide receivers in the league were traded. On Tuesday morning, the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers. A couple of hours later, the Buffalo Bills traded for Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper to bolster their pass catching group.

Even in the NFL, where the trade deadline is not usually super wild, this wide receiver carousel might not be done spinning. In wake of the two big trades this week, teams are calling the Los Angeles Rams to inquire about star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“What happens when you get all those calls on receiver trades, it leads to more calls,” Rapoport reported on The Insiders. “My understanding is teams have been calling the Los Angeles Rams for a potential Cooper Kupp trade, which is a fascinating one to consider. … The Rams are 1-4. If they continue to lose, certainly they could look to sell. Obviously, there are plenty of teams looking for receivers. I would add the Ravens, the Steelers and the Chiefs are among the teams making calls that could deal for a receiver before the deadline.”

The Rams are quickly slipping out of playoff contention after injuries have ravaged their roster early in this season. They're not completely out of the race yet, but they could also be a few losses away from becoming sellers at the deadline. Kupp has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain and could be returning in Week 7.

Bets fits for possible Cooper Kupp trade

There have been a few big names involved in NFL trades this season, and Cooper Kupp would be right up there at the top of the list. If Kupp does end up getting dealt, there are a few teams that could be interested after missing out on Adams and Cooper.

Two of the AFC's best teams — the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs — are the first two names that come to mind. The Ravens are still looking for a second wide receiver option that they can consistently rely on outside of Zay Flowers. Isaiah Likely has stepped up at tight end, but another weapon on the perimeter would be a huge benefit to Lamar Jackson and company.

The Chiefs are another team that could be active before the trade deadline. The Chiefs lost Rashee Rice for the season and have been struggling to find explosive plays in the passing game ever since. A reliable weapon like Kupp would instantly change the trajectory of the Kansas City offense.

One NFC team to look out for is the Washington Commanders. The timeline in Washington has changed over the last six weeks as Jayden Daniels has played some very good football, and now it looks like the Commanders have a chance to win the NFC East. Adding an elite pass catcher opposite Terry McLaurin could make the rookie's life even easier.