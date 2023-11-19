RAms should have quarterback Matthew Stafford back in the lineup in Week 11 home game against revenge-minded Seahawks

The season has gone in the wrong direction for the Los Angeles Rams, as the team brings a 3-game losing streak into their home game in Week 11 with the Seattle Seahawks. While that would seem to be a significant issue against a team that is looking for revenge, the Rams are coming off their bye week and will have quarterback Matthew Stafford back in the lineup.

The Rams bring a 3-6 record into SoFi Stadium against the Seahawks, a team they defeated 30-13 in the season opener. That was the team's most impressive performance of the season, as the Rams walked into a hostile building against an opponent that appears to be a playoff team and won without a struggle.

It appeared the Rams were serving notice that the 2023 season would be a rebound year and that Sean McVay's team would be attempting to return to the glory it found during the 2021 season when Los Angeles earned a Super Bowl triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the Rams have been unable to sustain success this season as they have not stacked victories. After beating Seattle, they lost to San Francisco and Cincinnati. The Rams beat the Colts, but lost to the Eagles. They beat the Cardinals and followed with 3 losses.

The bye week should help as Stafford will be back in the lineup after suffering a thumb injury. He did not play in the Rams loss to Green Bay in Week 9, but he will be back under center against the Seahawks.

Look for Stafford to thrown for 225 yards and 2 TDs

This could be another difficult game for the Rams as they are going up against a winning team that is looking for revenge. However, the 6-3 Seahawks could be distracted by their upcoming schedule. They host the 49ers in Week 12 — a Thanksgiving Night game — and travel to Dallas in Week 13 following a return encounter with the Niners in Week 14.

The fact that the Seahawks lost to the Rams earlier in the year probably means that the visitors are not about to look past the Rams, but they do know they have some tough games coming up.

Since Stafford has had some time off and his thumb has healed enough to return to the lineup, the quarterback should be able to hang in the pocket and make some excellent throws to his receivers. Stafford has completed 166 of 278 passes for 2,070 yards with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season.

He was quite good in the season opener when he completed 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards against Seattle. Stafford will try to repeat that type of performance, because he did not throw an interception in that game.

Stafford has a crew of high-level receivers in Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Tutu Atwell. They are all skilled and able to make key plays.

Nacua has emerged in his rookie season as the Rams most productive pass catcher. He has caught 64 passes for 827 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nacua has been targeted 96 times this season and he was not practicing during the week due to wear and tear, but he should be in the lineup.

Kupp has caught 23-364-1, and he appears to be rounding into form.

Aaron Donald will demonstrate his power with at least 1 sack

When Donald is at his best, he is still one of the most devastating defensive players in the league. If he gets off to a good start and puts pressure on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith early in the game, he is likely to be living in the Seattle backfield for 60 minutes.

Donald was at his best in the Rams Super Bowl season, and he can still bring the heat. He has 37 tackles and 5.5 sacks this year. There is little doubt that McVay would like to see Donald have a game where he completely dominates and makes life miserable for the Seahawks.

Donald should get quite a bit of support from linebackers Ernest Jones and Byron Young. Jones leads the Rams with 75 tackles, while Young has 39 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Running back Kyren Williams can be an X-factor, look for him to rush for 75 yards

The running game could be a factor that allows the Rams to stay competitive in this game. While the Seahawks have an explosive offense led by Smith, Kenneth Walker III and D.K. Metcalf, the defense is a middle-of-the-pack unit.

The Seahawks are 19th in yards allowed per game and 20th in rushing yards allowed. That could provide running back Kyren Williams a significant opportunity to assert himself.

Williams has carried the ball 97 times for 456 yards and 6 touchdowns. A productive running game could allow the Rams to win the possession battle and keep the game close.