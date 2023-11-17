Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay hasn't noticed anything different about Matthew Stafford as he makes his return in Week 11.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has been anxiously awaiting the return of quarterback Matthew Stafford, and it appears that Stafford will be all systems go for Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. McVay explained to Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network that he hasn't noticed anything different about Stafford after the injury.

McVay says Stafford has recovered well from this Week 8 thumb injury. "I haven't really noticed anything." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 17, 2023

Matthew Stafford set to return vs Seahawks

It seems very likely that McVay wouldn't say if Stafford was showing any signs of rust after the injury, but it's good news for Rams fans to hear nonetheless. There were some concerns about Stafford's status moving forward, especially after the Rams signed Carson Wentz, but appears Los Angeles and McVay just wanted to add some insurance behind Stafford and upgrade their backup situation.

Stafford is expected to play in Week 11, which will provide a big boost to the offense. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua haven't been able to replicate their typical production without Stafford in the lineup, so getting their star quarterback on the field again should elevate their play once again.

Stafford's return is right on time for a Rams team struggling to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. The Rams are 3-6 on the season, but a win over the Seattle Seahawks could potentially spark a run for the last wild card spot in the NFC.

The Rams have a much better chance against a good Seahawks defense with Stafford back in the lineup after recovering from his thumb injury. We'll have any further injury or status updates, but according to McVay, Stafford should be ready to make his return this week.