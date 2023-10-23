Consistency has been hard to come by for the Los Angeles Rams so far in the 2023 NFL regular season. They have yet to win consecutive games, as they followed up their win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 with a 24-17 home loss to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua offered a bit of a glimpse of his team's mindset about still feeling confident that they are on the verge of finally getting it together, per Nick Hamilton.

WR Puka Nacua feels the team is on the cusp, yet they know what has to be done collectively to get wins #Ramshouse pic.twitter.com/xgPpZzxDmE — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) October 22, 2023

If there's one Rams player who knows about getting it together, it could be Nacua, who balled out anew for his team. Nacua paced Los Angeles in the Steelers game with 154 receiving yards on eight receptions and 12 targets. Even with the return of wide receiver Cooper Kupp to active duty, Nacua seemingly still continues to enjoy attention from quarterback Matthew Stafford, thanks to the rookie wideout's strong start to the season.

The loss to the Steelers was a tough one to swallow for Los Angeles, especially since the Rams entered the fourth quarter of that game leading by seven points before getting outscored 14-0 in the final frame.

At 3-4 through seven weeks, the Rams will have to find the fix to their issues quickly. Otherwise, they are risking falling further behind in the race to the top of the NFC West division, where the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks are both above them in the standings.

Up next for the Rams is a date with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.