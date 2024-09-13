The Los Angeles Rams are staring up from an 0-1 hole after a 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Moreover, the injury big bit them early, as wide receiver Puka Nacua went down with a knee injury, which forced the team to put him on injury reserve for at least four weeks. This new injury was a reaggravation of Nacua's August knee issue, and he might return to the lineup after the Week 6 bye. Still, the season is early, and fellow WR Cooper Kupp has signaled trust in Nacua's backup Tyler Johnson.

Johnson had stepped up in Nacua's absence, making five catches for 79 yards, including a highlight-reel 63-yard catch. After this performance, Kupp didn't seem surprised.

“He's done that over and over again. Not surprised in any capacity,” the WR said, via the Los Angeles Times.

Cooper Kupp on Puka Nacua's backup

Nacua had set rookie records for receptions and receiving yards last season, and Johnson might feel the pressure of stepping up in his absence. However, the backup's play only signaled that the team features significant depth at the position.

Likewise, Johnson has championship experience, having played for the Tampa Buccaneers who won Super Bowl 55 in 2021. While he did spend last season on the practice squad, he can still be a potent contributor to an NFL team. Additionally, Johnson and Demarcus Robinson both did commendable jobs stepping in for their injured WR on Sunday, now forming a top three with Kupp.

The Rams also have Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell. While both players didn't exactly have good games against the Lions, their situations could change dramatically after Nacua's injury. Look for them to get more reps in Week 2 to Week 5.

Atwell showed out last year during Nacua's absence, and he could still be the Rams' deep threat this year. Meanwhile, the rookie Whittington might potentially be another Puka Nacua, playing with a similar speed and physicality and impressing the team both in training camp and preseason.

What's next?

Moreover, coach Sean McVay echoed Cooper Kupp's sentiments on Puka Nacua's backups.

“I was really proud of Tyler Johnson,” the coach said, via Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. “I thought Jordan Whittington came in and did some nice things. We know that we have a guy in Tutu Atwell who'll be able to step in and do some different things. Unfortunately, or fortunately, the difference between last year is because Cooper was out the majority of the time, you have some continuity with that group. This is a little bit different but we have some depth…. I feel for Puka and these other guys will get some opportunities that I'm confident they'll step up and play good football for us.”

The Rams look to get their first win of the young season against another winless team in the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.