Cooper Kupp reveals top-5 receivers with shocking omission, surprise name

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has cemented himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. The 2021 Triple-Crown winner had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history.

Cooper Kupp led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He finished the regular season with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Now headed into the new season, all eyes are on Kupp and if he can repeat his elite performance. There is also a discussion about where Kupp ranks among the NFL’s best wide receivers.

Cooper Kupp recently appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast. During their conversation, he was asked to give his top five wide receivers list. Who he named might be shocking, and who he left off may come as a surprise.

Kupp named Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase, and Odell Beckham Jr. as his top five receivers. The one notable person missing from the list is Kupp himself.

The addition of Odell Beckham may have caught some people by surprise.

Cooper Kupp and Beckham were teammates last season. Beckham, who is currently a free agent, suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. Kupp could be giving Beckham his praise, while also trying to get the pair to reunite in Los Angeles.

When asked about a potential return of Beckham to the Rams, Kupp stated, “We’re trying. I’m trying.”

Kupp has been among the best receivers in the NFL for the past couple of seasons. Even with a legitimate case that he is the best in the NFL, he has stuck to his humble approach.

Regardless of where he falls on anyone’s list, Kupp’s greatness is undeniable.