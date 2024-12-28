As a general rule, Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Now, sure, he doesn't have the generational stats, the incredible accolades, or even the perception around the NFL as an all-time signal caller. But when push comes to shove, and the Los Angeles Rams need someone to step up in a big moment, it's often the pride of Georgia who does just that.

And in December? Well, that's when Stafford really shines, as his stats prove year after year.

Asked what he's seen from Stafford over the final month of the year during his final media session of Week 17, head coach Sean McVay told reporters he's very impressed with what he's seen from his QB, as he's proved he's as clutch as they come.

“I think he's clutch. I think he has an understanding where he really thinks like a coach. He understands what's going to be required. How do I need to be able to play this game to help our team? The best part about Matthew Stafford is he has all these amazing numbers and stats that he has put up and he's this special quarterback. He wants to win,” McVay told reporters.

“I think he understands what it takes, especially in that month when that's such a critical time for you to be able to try to peak at the right time if you're going to get an opportunity to get into the tournament. Him being an extension of the coaching staff and I think making the critical plays when he has to. You look at it, amazing against Buffalo… I don't think a lot of people make the play that he makes to find Colby Parkinson on the seam against San Francisco where they end up bumping the coverage the wrong way on a motion, he finds them. That wasn't the intent of that play, but he recognizes it because of the way he can process it. Hopefully, [we can] keep calling him Mr. December.”

Will Stafford remain Mr. December on Saturday? Only time will tell, but McVay isn't the only member of the Rams who was asked about their QB, as Cooper Kupp, too, was very complimentary about Stafford in winter weather.

Cooper Kupp is impressed by December Matthew Stafford, too

Asked why Stafford is so good in December, Kupp suggested it might be because of his years in Detroit. Either way, the pride of Eastern Washington is excited that he's the one throwing the ball his way over a lesser option, as Stafford has proven he's an elite arm at any time of the year.

“I don't know. I think it's just the years of living in Detroit, facing the cold and all that stuff he's got to do in Detroit. It just weathered him. I don't know. We've done a good job over the last few years of finding ways to win in these meaningful times. I've been really thankful for most of those years having those be meaningful games as well. I think that's a nod to the coaches, the guys that we've had here, the culture that guys have built here, the process of continuing to grow and continuing to get better and knowing that the beginning of the season is not who you're going to be at the end. I think we've done a good job of continuing to grow as players throughout the course of the season.”

Has Stafford gotten hot at the right time? Maybe so, but if things really go LA's way, fans might have to start calling him Mr. February, as that likely means LA will be parading down Figuroa after another Super Bowl win.