Rams star WR Cooper Kupp is going to play vs. Cardinals on Sunday, despite suffering an ankle sprain last weekend

The Los Angeles Rams are in a somewhat similar, albeit slightly better spot than they were this time last year. A fading 2022-23 season completely flat-lined following an ankle injury to Cooper Kupp. Luckily, fans were spared an awful case of deja vu on Friday.

Head coach Sean McVay announced that his star wide receiver will play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. It cannot be overstated just how relieving this piece of good news is for the team and its stressed fan base.

Kupp suffered a sprained ankle in the Rams' game versus the Seattle Seahawks last week and exited before they came back to clinch the win. He remained on the sidelines with his cleats on, but such a quick recovery is never guaranteed with this type of injury. LA's season therefore stays alive.

The Super Bowl 56 MVP missed the first month of the 2023-24 campaign with a hamstring injury, returned in elite form but then sputtered the last few weeks. While the presence of rookie sensation Puka Nacua has cut into Kupp's workload a bit, a healthy offense can propel the Rams back into playoff contention.

It remains to be seen if Sean McVay puts Kupp on a snap count in Arizona, but the 30-year-old might be motivated to gut through some discomfort in this must-win game. Preserving Cooper Kupp in the long-term is obviously a top priority, though. Finding the right balance will be crucial.

But for now, fans will just be grateful that the former All-Pro is taking the field Sunday. He has 24 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown through six games.