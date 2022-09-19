Cooper Kupp speaks out on Jalen Ramsey’s heroics that saved him after costly fumble

The Los Angeles Rams bounced back after a poor performance in Week 1 to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 31-27. However, they nearly let the game slip away. The Rams actually led 28-3 at one point. However, they found themselves in a dog fight late in the fourth quarter. All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp was almost the almost made out to be the goat had they lost.

With only a few minutes left, the Rams had the ball leading by six. Kupp put the ball on the ground after a reception, giving the Falcons life. Atlanta would move close to the red zone looking for the game-winning touchdown. Instead, Jalen Ramsey picked up a Marcus Mariota pass in the end zone, sealing the win for the Rams.

After the game, Kupp was asked what was going through his mind when Ramsey picked off the pass.

“A lot of things. You obviously don’t want to put your team in that situation… Defense came out and made a huge stop, Jalen made an incredible play and saved me some heartache there,” said Kupp.

It was a nice play by Ramsey. He climbed the ladder to go up over Kyle Pitts for the interception. But make no mistake about it, the Rams should not be pleased after Sunday’s performance.

Their special teams was a train wreck. They turned the ball over three times and once again struggled to establish a running game.

Prior to his fumble, Cooper Kupp looked like the best player on the field. He finished the day with 11 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.