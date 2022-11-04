Cooper Kupp’s status for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers, revealed

The Los Angeles Rams are facing a near must-win scenario this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the biggest question marks all week has been the health of All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp missed practice on Wednesday but returned on a limited basis Thursday.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Kupp will play Sunday, according to Rams writer Stu Jackson.

McVay also announced that he expects fellow wide receiver Van Jefferson and Pro Bowl (alternate) center Brian Allen to play vs. the Buccaneers. He was not quite as positive on the outlook of running back Cam Akers but said it “was a possibility.”

The Rams offense has been completely reliant on Cooper Kupp this season. The big off-season acquisition of Allen Robinson has been mostly a bust. However, he is coming off his two best games of the season. With Jefferson also back in the lineup, the Rams at least have a formidable set of weapons.

Kupp suffered an ankle injury late in last week’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. McVay said after the game he regretted not just running the football and having Kupp on the field in a meaningless possession.

Despite missing some practice this week, all signs had pointed toward this outcome. The Rams are 3-4 and in danger of falling in a hole in the NFC West they probably cannot climb out of. They have already lost both games to the 49ers. The Seahawks are the surprise of the NFL at 5-3.

One good thing is McVay’s track record against Todd Bowles’s defense. Kupp has had big games against them in the past and might very well do it again Sunday.