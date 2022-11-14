Published November 14, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams season has been a massive disappointment after winning Super Bowl LVI last year. Things might have just got even worse. All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained what looked like a serious injury to his knee or leg early in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

As ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter noted, Kupp needed help getting to the bench.

With the Rams trailing 17-10 early in the 4th, backup QB John Wolford was looking for Kupp on a deep route along the sideline. The ball was overthrown and Kupp was undercut and took a hit near his knee. He immediately rolled toward the Rams sideline and was looked at by the medical staff. Shortly afterward, he had to be helped to the locker room.

This game was a battle of the backup quarterbacks. The Rams started Wolford and the Cardinals countered with Colt McCoy. Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury and was ruled out Sunday morning.

Prior to his injury, Kupp had been a non-factor for the Rams. He is doubtful to return, but considering the state of the game, he is highly unlikely to be seen again. After the play, the Cardinals went on to score 10 more points with James Conner finding the end zone for the second time.

Kupp will likely head for an MRI after the game to determine the severity of the injury. With the Rams season all but lost, it’s probable that Los Angeles will be very cautious with their star receiver.