The Los Angeles Rams have made a pair of roster moves to the running back room after starter Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury during the Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams reunited with Darrell Henderson, signing him to the practice squad while also elevating Royce Freeman to the active roster, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The signing of Henderson, a former third round pick by the Rams back in 2019, comes after head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Williams and backup Ronnie Rivers will be “out for a little bit.”

In addition to Freeman, a former third round pick of the Denver Broncos, the Rams signed Myles Gaskin from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad to the active roster.

This means that, in addition to projected Week 7 starter Zach Evans, Los Angeles will now have two more experienced veterans to turn to against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Henderson quickly elevated to the active roster should the injury to Williams linger.

Henderson played four seasons for the Rams, compiling 1,742 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground during that span.

The Memphis product enjoyed the best season of his career when the Rams needed him most in 2021 after then-halfback Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles during training camp, as Henderson rushed for a career-best 688 yards.

Henderson was added to the Arlington Renegades'- an XFL team- active roster back in July. Now, he will look to make an impact for the team that drafted him in the NFL.