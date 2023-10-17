The Los Angeles Rams have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 3-3 record after six games. While the team has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly on offense, there are areas where they could improve. One of those areas is the pass rush, where the Rams have struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. In this article, we will explore why the Rams should trade for an edge rusher before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

The Los Angeles Rams' season so far

The Rams' season has been a rollercoaster ride, with three wins and three losses in their first six games. The bright spot has been their offense, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. However, the defense has faced challenges, particularly in maintaining a consistent pass rush. They've only managed to secure 10 sacks in six games. That ranks them among the bottom five of the league. Despite having talent on the defensive line, there's a need for an additional edge rusher to bolster their ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Having said that, it is surely not too early to consider the Rams' involvement in the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline. Remember that GM Les Snead has a reputation for making game-changing player acquisitions. This is especially true when the team is in a position to contend. The Rams are very much contenders.

It's unlikely that Snead will stay quiet for two consecutive years. The real question is what position the Rams will find themselves in by the NFL Trade Deadline on October 31, 2023. Will they be pushing for a playoff spot, or will they focus on a “remodel?” Regardless of the outcome, the Rams must make their move now, with the deadline just a couple of weeks away. The Rams are at a pivotal point as they approach the end of October. What will they do?

Here we will look at why the Los Angeles Rams should make a strong offer to acquire an elite edge rusher.

Pursue an edge rusher?

The Rams' defensive unit needs reinforcement. Sure, they appeared dominant in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Rams' overall performance this season warrants a closer look. Aaron Donald, the Rams' All-Pro defensive tackle, excels even when facing triple teams. However, the edge position on the Rams' defensive front hasn't met expectations, especially beyond the young guys. Players like Michael Hoecht and Zach VanValkenburg have received low grades from PFF. As such, what are the Rams' options?

Yetur Gross-Matos

The Rams could negotiate with the Carolina Panthers for promising young pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos. He is in the final year of his rookie contract. Acquiring the 25-year-old player would significantly bolster the Rams' pass rush. He would also benefit from playing alongside Donald. In his previous season, Gross-Matos achieved a career-high 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. Yes, these numbers aren't exceptional. Still, he could see increased production alongside one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history. The Rams have a history of helping pass rushers reach their career highs. Gross-Matos should be attainable for a 2024 5th or 6th-round pick.

Great swipe and dip from Yetur Gross-Matos. This was frankly 97’s best game to date as a Panther. He showed great rushes from the interior and from a 2-point stance on the edge. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/WAStbdvnYE — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) September 21, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter is a proven pass rusher. He boasts 79 sacks in his eight-year NFL career. He's a multiple-time Pro Bowler and a former second-team All-Pro selection. At just 28 years old, Hunter is in the prime of his career, offering the Rams a long-term solution at the edge rusher position. The Rams possess the assets required to make a trade for Hunter without compromising their future. This is thanks to their draft picks and talented players available for trade.

Shaquil Barrett

Veteran outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett would also be an excellent addition to the Rams. This is particularly true if they are aiming for a playoff push. Barrett is a two-time Super Bowl champion and All-Pro edge rusher. He excels in both defense and pass coverage. At 30 years old, he could fill the veteran mentor role previously held by Bobby Wagner during his 2022 season with the Rams.

Looking Ahead

The Rams find themselves at a crucial juncture in their season. They are torn between their offensive prowess and the pressing need for defensive reinforcement. This is particularly true in the edge rusher position. The potential trades for players like Yetur Gross-Matos, Danielle Hunter, or Shaquil Barrett could significantly impact the Rams' performance. This could improve their chances of making a deep playoff run. As the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaches, the Rams, under the astute leadership of Les Snead, must weigh their options carefully and make the strategic moves necessary to solidify their position as true contenders in the quest for football's ultimate prize. The clock is ticking, and the Rams have a chance to shape their destiny in the remaining weeks of the season.