Coming off of their Week 6 win against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams saw their top two running backs go down with injuries. With the severities of their injuries now revealed, the Rams will have some decisions to make.

Kyren Williams has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and is expected to miss Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Williams' ankle injury isn't expected to sideline him long-term.

The same can't be said about Ronnie Rivers, who was diagnosed with a Grade 3 PCL strain, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He is expected to miss the next 4-5 weeks and is a candidate to be placed on IR.

When the Rams decided to trade Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, they handed their running back room to Williams. He has responded by running for 456 yards and six touchdowns throughout the first six weeks. While he seems unlikely to be available for Los Angeles' Steelers matchup, the Rams have to be happy that he didn't suffer any long-term injuries.

But with Rivers on the shelf for the foreseeable future, Los Angeles has a big problem on their hands against the Steelers. Outside of both the injured backs, the Rams have just rookie Zach Evans left. Evans has just four carries on the season.

The injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers will certainly shake up the Rams' running back plans. While Williams looks like he'll make a speedy recovery after a week layoff, Los Angeles must now think about filling in depth behind him.

With Week 7 on the horizon, they'll need to act fast.