After watching his Los Angeles Rams take a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Demarcus Robinson's night took a dark turn when he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Driving Northbound on the 101 near Tarzana, Robinson was arrested after 5 am by CHP and was taken in after showing signs of impaired driving, only to be released shortly thereafter.

CHB has since released an official press release on the arrest, of which fans can read via Clayton Holloway of the NFL Network.

Woodland Hills, Calif. – On November 25, 2024, at approximately 5:13 A.M.M, officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) – West Valley Area Office observed a white Dodge sedan traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on US-101 northbound, south of Tampa Avenue. Officers initiated an enforcement stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver, who identified himself as Demarcus Dontavian Robinson, an active player for the Los Angeles Rams. Officers observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment, and Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Robinson was cited and released to a responsible party.

While no official additional information has been shared by Robinson's camp, LAPD, or the Los Angeles Rams as a whole, if this case takes a step forward, it's worth wondering how the NFL will handle this situation, be it an official suspension, a team suspension, or a spot on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Appearing in all 11 games for the Rams this season, Robins is having his best season as a pro, averaging 14.8 yards per reception and 34.9 yards per game with a career-high six touchdowns already on the board.

If Robinson does end up missing time for the Rams down the stretch, Sean McVay and company will likely have to turn to Tutu Atwell as their WR3, who caught all three of the balls thrown his way for 30 yards in Week 12, and Jordan Whittington, who showed promise early on before injuries derailed his season.