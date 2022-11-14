Published November 14, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Now, we are learning more about the nature of the injury and its severity.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the star Rams receiver looks to have avoided a serious injury. Rodrigue and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport both mention that Kupp will undergo more tests within these next few days.

The injury came in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals. Kupp leaped and attempted to catch a pass, but landed awkwardly. His ankle was rolled up on, but was able to make his way to the bench without putting weight on the ankle.

Cameras later caught Kupp making his way to the locker room under his own power. However, he noticeably limped his way down the tunnel.

This is certainly good news if you are a Rams fan or Rams head coach Sean McVay. He initially expressed concern for the injury in his post-game press conference.

“I don’t have anything right now,” McVay told reporters. “I just know it didn’t look good, it didn’t sound good.”

“He’s arguably the best receiver in the league,” Rams backup quarterback John Wolford said. “He’s a great leader for us and we’ll definitely feel an impact to him not being out there, but guys got to step up and we’ve got to rally if he’s not able to go.”

Wolford started this game in place of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford missed the game after failing to clear concussion protocol prior to the game.

Kupp exploded last season after the Rams traded for Stafford. This season has been much of the same, even as the Rams offense around him has struggled. Now, that offense sits last place in the NFC West without their best weapon for some time.