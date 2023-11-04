The Los Angeles Rams will be without leading tackler Ernest Jones for Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

A third-year pro out of South Carolina, Jones began experiencing swelling in his knee leading up the Rams' Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He's suited up in every game this season, but his workload was somewhat against the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers a week later, Jones playing roughly 80% of his team's defensive snaps. The 23-year-old's condition improved in advance of last Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, when he was on the field for 98% of Los Angeles' snaps on defense.

Jones didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, making his final designation against the Packers no surprise. His absence leaves defensive green-dot duties on Sunday to safety Jordan Fuller, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Expect linebackers Troy Reeder and Jake Hummel to see additional playing time with Jones sidelined. Versatile defensive back Quentin Lake could also be do a bigger role than normal, especially if missing Jones Los Angeles defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to deploy more sub packages.

The Rams enter Week 9 at 3-5 on the season, losers of two straight. While Jones is the only starter already ruled out for Sunday's game, there's a chance Los Angeles is extremely shorthanded against the Packers. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, standout rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback Cobie Durant and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison are all listed as question to play in Green Bay.

The Rams and Packers kickoff from Lambeau Field at 10:00 a.m. (PT).