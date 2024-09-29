In the Los Angeles Rams game against the Chicago Bears, with just over a minute to play, quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back into his own end zone to get his team back in the game. With pressure incoming, Stafford delivered a game-sealing interception to the Bears. On the throw, Stafford stepped into DL Darrell Taylor and took a hit straight on to his facemask. There was no flag on the play despite it being a potential penalty for a late hit or a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Many fans couldn't believe Stafford didn't get a call and took to social media to air their grievances. One fan kept it a buck.

“HELMET TO HELMET ON STAFFORD MAN F**K THIS RIGGED A** LEAGUE.”

Another fan believes the refs intentionally don't call penalties for Stafford.

“@NFLOfficiating can f*** themselves. They’ve never protected Stafford. They use his warrior mentality against him and save their flags for all the cry baby QBs. It’s disgraceful.”

And there was more of the same.

“What a f***ing joke of a league. Reffing is abysmal. Stafford gets hit and doesn’t get a flag. What a joke.”

Stafford finished the game completed the game 20-of-29 passing for 224 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also lost a fumble. The Bears won 24-18.

Rams, Stafford lose, squander red zone opportunities

On their first drive, the Rams drove the ball 68 yards on 13 plays and controlled the clock for over seven minutes. That drive stalled at the Bears' 27-yard-line and Los Angeles settled for a field goal.

On the next drive, Stafford led the offense 56 yards to the Bears' 18 on eight plays. Again, the drive resulted in another field goal.

To start the second half, the Rams took the ball all the way down to the Bears' 7-yard-line. The drive took 6:10 and went 63 yards on 12 plays. The Rams only came away with the field goal.

That's three drives that generated 187 yards where the Rams held the ball for 17 minutes and 24 seconds. But only came away with nine points. Even though Los Angeles is playing rather well, considering they don't have two of their best players in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the playcalling is obviously working until the offense is in the red zone.

By the time Kyren Williams scored a touchdown shortly into the fourth quarter, Los Angeles' defense fell apart. The Bears' DJ Moore and D'Andre Swift scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter.

If there's any silver lining to the Rams' 1-3 start, it's that their one win came against the San Francisco 49ers. In a crowded NFC West, that win might make a difference in future standings or playoff tiebreakers. Los Angeles hosts the Green Bay Packers next week, who also will be looking to avenge a Week 4 loss.