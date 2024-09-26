ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Rams will head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears. We're live from Soldier Field in Chicago, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Rams-Bears prediction and pick.

The Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 to secure their first win. Initially, they trailed 24-14 with 12 minutes left in the game, and things looked dire. Joshua Karty cut the deficit with a 33-yard field goal with 6:1 left. Then, the Rams capitalized off a missed field goal by Jake Moody. Kyren Williams punched in a touchdown to tie it. Next, the defense forced a punt. The Rams won it off a 37-yard field goal conversion.

Matthew Stafford found his receivers and played well. Significantly, he went 16 for 25 with 221 yards passing and one touchdown. Williams rushed 24 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns while catching two passes for 27 yards and a score. Also, Tutu Atwell led the receivers with four catches for 93 yards.

The Rams managed 19 first downs and went 5 for 12 on third downs, finishing with 296 total yards. Overall, Los Angeles was clean with the football, not turning it over and allowing only three sacks. They also forced a turnover and generated a sack.

The Bears lost 21-16 to the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. They fell behind and could not rally. Significantly, Caleb Williams went 33 for 52 with 363 yards passing, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. D'Andre Swift struggled again, running 13 times for 20 yards. Meanwhile, Rome Odunze had six receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Cole Kmet had 10 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, DJ Moore had eight catches for 78 yards.

The Bears finished with 26 first downs and went 9 for 21 on third-down conversions. Additionally, they finished with 395 total yards. Chicago turned the ball over three times and allowed four sacks. Yet, they also forced two turnovers and garnered one sack. The Bears lost despite dominating time of possession 35:01-24:59.

The Bears lead the series 54-39-3. Recently, the Rams defeated the Bears 34-14 on September 12, 2021, at Sofi Stadium. The Bears have won three in a row against the Rams at Soldier Field.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Bears Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-115)

Moneyline: +132

Chicago Bears: -3 (-105)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 40.5 (-118)

Under: 40.5 (-104)

How to Watch Rams vs. Bears

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams need to play better. Somehow, they survived the 49ers despite struggling often throughout the game. The Bears have a good defense. Therefore, it will be slightly more difficult to move on them.

Stafford has been inconsistent. So far, he has passed for 754 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Williams was electric last weekend. He has rushed 54 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns while also catching nine passes for 58 yards and a score. Amazingly, the Rams won despite not having Cooper Kupp or Puca Nicua, who will both be out again. Atwell has done well, catching seven passes for 141 yards.

The defense isn't what it once was. Regardless, there are still some nice pieces. Byron Young has six solo tackles and two sacks, while Troy Reader has 15 solo tackles. However, the Rams have not recorded an interception yet.

The Rams will cover the spread if they feed Williams the ball and he finds some open space. Then, the defense must put pressure on Williams.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears have struggled offensively despite having the top pick and numerous weapons for him. Unfortunately, the line has done a poor job of protecting him.

Williams still has passed for 630 yards passing, two touchdowns, and four interceptions, all while rushing 11 times for 67 yards. However, he must do more while avoiding mistakes. Swift has been abysmal. Sadly, he has rushed 37 times for only 68 yards and six catches for 46 yards. Moore has 19 receptions for 167 yards. However, he still has not scored a touchdown yet. Odunze has caught nine passes for 156 yards and a score.

The defense has been exceptional. First, there is Gervon Dexter Sr., who has six solo tackles and two sacks. Darrell Taylor has also tallied nine solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Kevin Bryard has tallied 12 solo tackles. Jaylon Johnson has added four solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Bears will cover the spread if Williams can evade defenders and Swift can run the ball. Then, the defense must pressure Stafford and stop Williams.

Final Rams-Bears Prediction & Pick

The Rams are 1-2 against the spread, while the Bears are 1-1-1. Also, the Rams are 0-2 against the spread on the road, while the Bears are 1-0 at home. We have been waiting for Williams to have a big game finally. Ultimately, there were glimpses of that last weekend. This is the week. Yes, this is the week. The Rams have a depleted secondary. Therefore, expect the number one pick to come out and find his receivers and lead the Bears to victory.

Final Rams-Bears Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bears -3 (-105)