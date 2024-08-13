Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and special teams playmaker Tavon Austin is hanging up his cleats. Austin announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday, after more than a decade playing in the league.

Austin made the announcement on Instagram, in a video post. He also showed some highlights of his excellent football career.

Austin was also a dynamic playmaker at West Virginia football, before his time in the NFL. He scored multiple touchdowns to help lead the Mountaineers to an impressive 70-33 victory over Clemson in the 2011 Orange Bowl. Austin was on the first West Virginia team to play in the Big 12 conference, during the 2012 season.

In his final year of college football, Austin was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year. He also finished that season with First-Team All-Big 12 honors. He was twice named a First-Team All-American at West Virginia.

The wide receiver was selected by the then St. Louis Rams in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Austin's NFL career

Austin was one of the speediest playmakers in the NFL, during his decade in the league. He could high-step past defenders, with his excellent athletic ability. A special teams stud, Austin returned three punts for touchdowns in his pro career. He posted a total of 1,515 total punt return yards.

His primary role though was as a wide receiver. The wideout finished his time in the NFL with 244 receptions for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was selected to the Professional Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2013.

The wide receiver spent time with the Rams, as well as the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Although he's retiring in 2024, he last played during the 2022 season for Buffalo. He didn't play in an NFL game that year. His last action in an NFL contest was with Jacksonville in 2021.

West Virginia fans will especially miss watching Tavon Austin.