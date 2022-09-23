Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. plead to bring the receiver back to LA

Yet another Los Angeles Rams player has pleaded for Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the team. This time it comes from cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

During a recent press conference, Jalen Ramsey spoke about last season’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He acknowledged how it served as a breakout game for several players, one of them being Beckham Jr.

Ramsey stated, “AD obviously had a huge game. Von had had a good game, I think that’s when he had his first sack as a Ram. Odell had a great game, right.”

Ramsey then followed this statement, making a comment that will gain the attention of all Rams fans. He simply said, “Odell, come back.”

The conversation then picked up below the tweet, with Beckham Jr. and Ramsey sending tweets back and forth.

Lol you kno the message being delivered brother 😂🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 23, 2022

Beckham Jr. replied to the tweet, saying, “forever my brother! Tell ‘em ion want much.”

Ramsey then tweeted back saying, “Lol you kno the message being delivered brother”.

Ramsey is one of several Rams players who have openly advocated for the return of the star receiver. Cooper Kupp has spoken on several occasions about how he would like to play alongside Beckham Jr. again.

During his time with the Rams last season, Beckham Jr. played a pivotal role in the team winning the Super Bowl. In eight games, he recorded 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Over the four Rams playoff games, Beckham Jr. was a force alongside Kupp. He recorded 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the first of the Super Bowl.

When Odell Beckham Jr. is back recovered from his torn ACL, multiple teams will be fighting for his service. A reunion with Ramsey and the Rams could be in the cards for the veteran receiver.