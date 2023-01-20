Ever since the end of the Los Angeles Rams’ season, Jalen Ramsey has seen his name in trade rumors. Ramsey’s separation from the Rams became a bit more real after the cornerback ignited the flames with some now deleted tweets.

Ramsey is scheduled to count for almost $27 against the cap next season. Los Angeles is already almost $12 million over the cap space as they enter the offseason. With the Rams seemingly likely to deal their star cornerback, Ramsey had some words of his own.

First, Ramsey tweeted to Los Angeles Chargers’ safety Derwin James, saying, “what’s good lil brother.” Ramsey and James played together during their time at Florida State.

Ramsey then got a bit more serious, clearly seeing the trade speculation that has been shared online. Ramsey acknowledged it and said if the Rams were to trade him, he would once again prove how good of a cornerback he really is, via MLFootball.

“Ya’ll twitter GMs be talkin all that trade shid, gone be f**ked up if it happen fr, better be careful what you wish for,” Ramsey tweeted. “Best corner to walk into 2 organizations & that’s a fact!”

After entering the NFL in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has racked up 452 tackles, defended 92 passes and made 19 interceptions. He’s a five-time Pro Bowl nominee, three-time All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion.

Ramsey is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. At just 28-years-old he surely has more than enough gas left in the tank. Ramsey is well aware of the trade rumors. His deleted tweets show that it doesn’t matter whether it’s the Rams or not, Ramsey is ready to ball out once again next season.