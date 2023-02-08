There has been some speculation that the Los Angeles Rams could trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey at some point this offseason, and Ramsey released a lengthy and cryptic post talking about ‘knowing your worth.’

I pray God blessed us all to be in situations where we are valued 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/R6ZIwyYQJG — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 8, 2023

“There are brilliantly talented people everywhere who aren’t receiving the recognition and reward they deserve,” Ramsey wrote. “But once they arm themselves with value and confidence and remove themselves from an environment that isn’t serving them, they thrive and grow.”

Jalen Ramsey had the tweet set so only people he follows or mentions could reply. He ended the post with a pretty clear message.

“Your gut is telling you something,” Ramsey wrote. “Listen to it if it’s telling you where you are isn’t enough! Go where you are appreciated and valued. Know your worth.”

Since an anonymous report to ESPN that the Rams are looking to trade Jalen Ramsey, it has just been a lot of articles speculating and making hypothetical trades.

One of the most-often mentioned destinations is the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team he was drafted by in 2016. It was not necessarily a smooth exit from Jacksonville when Ramsey was traded during the 2019 season, but he indicated that he still has good feelings towards the city, according to John Shipley of Jaguar Report.

“I still love Jacksonville with all my heart if I’m being honest…” Ramsey wrote in a now deleted tweet on Jan. 14 at 8:40 p.m. Shipley took a screenshot of the tweet and posted it to his Twitter.

That was the same night that the Jaguars came back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Ramsey has numerous other tweets from that night, saying things like “JACKSONVILLE SO LIT RN! That’s 🔥” and “They gon be dangerous I think.”

Other teams mentioned in mock trades are the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. However, as mentioned before these are just ideas being thrown out there.

Regardless, Ramsey has certainly fanned the flames of this speculation, and most notably with his old team in the Jaguars.