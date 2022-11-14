Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey joins several other athletes in honoring Migos rapper, Takeoff.

On Sunday ahead of the Rams’ showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, Ramsey revealed his cleats for the game. As a tribute to Takeoff, one of the shoes feature a photo of the late artist, while the other has the rocket symbol on it.

Takeoff passed away in early November after he was killed in an altercation at a Houston bowling alley. The said fight led to a shooting, with the musician fatally shot. He was with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo, who was unharmed in the incident.

As mentioned, aside from Jalen Ramsey, several other athletes have paid tribute to Takeoff in recent days. Ahead of his memorial at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the likes of NBA stars LeBron James and Trae Young also honored the rapper.

James shared a photo from State Farm Arena for the memorial and captioned it with, “LONG LIVE THE [ROCKET] MAN!!! Sky high YOUNG KING TAKEOFF.”

Meanwhile, Young expressed his disbelief that the “Hotel Lobby” singer has passed away. However, the Atlanta Hawks star shared that they will keep his legacy alive. “Still don’t seem real.. Long Live Takeoff Man. The Family will hold your Legacy down forever,” Young wrote along with a photo of Takeoff and Quavo when they were kids.

Takeoff may have been gone too soon, but he has definitely made a lasting impact to his peers and the community–and those will be forever remembered.