Key Matthew Stafford protector leaves Rams-Panthers game with concerning injury

The Los Angeles Rams got some bad news early in Sunday’s Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers. One of Matthew Stafford’s key protectors, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, was forced to leave the game due to injury and had to be ruled out.

Noteboom suffered what the Rams said is an ankle injury in the second quarter of the contest. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but the 27-year-old was eventually downgraded to out. The severity of his injury has yet to be revealed, though it is worth noting that he had to be carted off the field after he went down.

Rams head coach Sean McVay quickly moved Alaric Jackson from right guard to left tackle to fill in the void left by Noteboom. Meanwhile, reserve lineman Oday Aboushi took over at right guard.

Joe Noteboom’s injury is quite the blow for Rams, and it’ll even be more problematic if he is to miss time with the health setback. For those not in the know, the LA franchise is already without starting center Brian Allen due to a knee issue, while guard David Edwards is on the injured reserve due to concussion.

The Rams just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries, and it certainly has been brutal for them as Matthew Stafford and co. struggle to dominate and string wins this 2022. Prior to Week 6, they were 2-3 on the season after losing two straight in Weeks 4 and 5.

Here’s to hoping that Noteboom’s injury is not severe and that he’ll be able to suit up come Week 7.