The Detroit Lions got an overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of Sunday Night Football and Rams running back Kyren Williams played his part in trying to help his team get the win, finishing with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. Madden NFL has become a very popular game, and Williams has noticed that when he plays well, his rating goes up. Williams was asked how he feels about Madden now, compared to last season when he played.

“At first, I wouldn't even play with the Rams because they had me so bad, but now after my last season, they got my ratings up to where I can actually play with myself,” Williams said to NFL Network. “I got the star, I can make plays that I can make in real life. I'm very satisfied with where my rating is at.”

When Madden NFL 25 was released, Williams' rating was an 84 overall. That ranks No. 18 with all the running backs, and he's behind players such as Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Saquon Barkley, Isaiah Pacheco, and more. Despite playing in only 12 games last season, Williams finished with the third-most rushing yards and seventh-most rushing touchdowns. As the season progresses, ratings will fluctuate depending on how well the athletes play. If Willians continues to score touchdowns and play well, there's a chance that his rating will increase.

Kyren Williams receives good workload in Week 1

After the game against the Detroit Lions, it's evident that Kyren Williams will be the main back for the Los Angeles Rams this season. Williams finished with 21 touches and was on the field for 91 percent of the offensive snaps. The Rams drafted running back Blake Corum in the third round this year, but he didn't see any playing time, and head coach Sean McVay shared the reasoning.

“I think each game is going to be its own entity,” McVay said to reporters the day after the game. “It was a very unique circumstance because when we got so many of our [offensive] linemen banged up, it limited some of the different — basically, we didn’t operate off anything that our game plan was. We had to truly just change in the middle of that game plan. When there are some things that are unforeseen, you’re going to go with guys that you trust and that you know.

“I believe Kyren played 71 when you look at it. I want to get Ronnie [Rivers] a little bit more involved. I want to be able to get Blake [Corum] involved as well. . . . How the game unfolded, it was very unique for a lot of different reasons, none of which probably suit what you guys are really looking for but that was not how we anticipated the rotation to go.”

It looks like for now the rotation will depend on in-game situations, but there's no doubt that Williams will be on the field during important moments.