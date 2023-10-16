The Rams secured their third win of the season on Sunday when they defeated NFC West rival the Arizona Cardinals by the score of 26-9, but the victory came with a price. The top two running backs on the Rams depth chart, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, each sustained an injury in the win, and their status moving forward appears to be up in the air.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers would both be getting MRI's following Sunday's win. Williams suffered an ankle injury in the 4th quarter, but not before rushing for over 150 yards. He left the stadium without a walking boot, so there's optimism his injury will not be too serious, which would be great news for the Rams. Williams, a second-year running back out of Notre Dame who started the season as the Rams number two back behind recently traded Cam Akers, is currently fourth in rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns this season.

Ronnie Rivers, a California native, has been used more sparingly in the Rams backfield this season, coming in for spot duty to spell Kyren Williams. His 13 carries for 57 yards can certainly be replicated, but getting hit with the one-two punch of injuries to Williams and Rivers will force Sean McVay to go even deeper into his bag to find ways for the Rams offense to continue to play well.

Before the season, the Los Angeles Rams were widely considered to be one of the best bets to finish with the worst record in the NFL. Six weeks into the season, they're a competitive 3-3 and have found answers to nearly all of the questions that analysts had about them heading into the season.