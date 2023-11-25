The Los Angeles Rams are getting a key part of their offense back before a Sunday showdown with the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

The L.A. Rams are getting some good news ahead of a Sunday showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. Rams running back Kyren Williams is good to go in the game following an injury, per ESPN. Williams had been placed on injured reserve and sidelined for several weeks while dealing with an injured ankle.

Williams is an important part of the Rams offense, helping the rushing game in all situations this season before getting hurt. The running back has seen an increase in touches in 2023, carrying the ball 97 times for 456 yards and six touchdowns. That's a marked increase from 2022, when Williams only carried the ball 35 times total in 10 games played.

Williams had also been catching the ball out of the backfield before getting banged up. He has 13 receptions on the season for a total of 105 receiving yards. He has one receiving touchdown this season. Williams has appeared in only six games this year due to the injury.

The running back had the best game of his career against the Cardinals on October 15, before getting hurt. In that game, a 26-9 win for Los Angeles, Williams carried the ball 20 times for 158 yards and a touchdown. The Rams are certainly hoping he can take up where he left off when the team faces off against Arizona on Sunday.

Williams was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Notre Dame where he was a second-team All-American in 2022, and the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2020.

The Rams enter the game Sunday with a 4-6 record. Arizona is 2-9. The game kicks off at 4:05 Eastern.