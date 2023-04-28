The first round of the NFL Draft has come and gone. Will Levis is still sitting waiting for his name to be called, but so is the quarterback Stetson Bennett. It’s time to continue our 2023 NFL Draft Odds series with a special Stetson Bennett Draft prediction and pick.

The former Georgia quarterback led his team to back-to-back national championships and was drawing interest from multiple NFL teams in the draft cycle. As a former walk-on at Georgia, Bennet went to Jones College in 2018 before returning to Georgia. Finally, he got his chance and last year was even named a Heisman finalist. He was a winner at Georgia, and that means a lot to NFL teams, but his reputation took a hit with his pre-draft arrest. Still, he played amazing at Georgia and is worthy of consideration in the NFL.

He is undersized though. He is just 5’11” and 192 pounds with a small wing span and smaller hands. His athleticism score from the NFL at the combine ranked him 13th among quarterbacks. He has been inconsistent at times in his career and showed a knack for leading his receiver into unscary collisions with his throws. There is a lot to work on from the physical side of things for Bennett to be a solid quarterback in the NFL.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Stetson Bennett Draft Position

Second Round: +6000

Third Round: +5000

Fourth Round: +1400

Fifth Round: +500

Sixth Round: +350

Seventh Round: +300

Why Stetson Bennett Draft Position Fifth Round

First, it needs to be pointed out that there seems to be little chance that Bennett goes before the fifth round. While possible, it is highly unlikely. First of all, he will be turning 26 in October. That makes him just months younger than Lamar Jackson. His pre-draft process has not been good. There was the arrest for public intoxication, and not the best showing in workouts and the combine. There is also the fact that Will Levis is still available. The longer he is on the board, the longer every other quarterback has to wait. Still, he is a winner and will garner attention.

The biggest reason for a high position will be a team that has fallen in love with him as a person and player and are not worried about his size or lack thereof. The best answer here is a team that is lacking a seventh-round pick, would be worried he would not be available with a late pick in the sixth, and direly want him. That team is the Baltimore Ravens. His old offensive coordinator is now in Baltimore and Bennett could sit behind the newly resigned Lamar Jackson. He is the type of guy that could be good in a pinch, and the Ravens need to have quality backup quarterbacks with Lamar’s history of injury as well.

Why Stetson Bennett Draft Position Sixth Round

With the fifth round being a little bit of a reach, there should be a market for Bennett. The sixth round is a solid spot to find a good backup quarterback. For this spot to be the pick it would need to be a spot in which there is an established starter, a need for a backup, and a coach that is good with quarterbacks who can help develop him. The sixth round is not a place a team wants to just throw away a pick. Good teams make the most of this pick, and one of the best teams in the league fits this mold perfectly.

The Chiefs select twice in the sixth round. They have Patrick Maholmes, so Bennett would only be needed in the direst of situations. The Chiefs need a backup quarterback, as Chad Henne is now retired. They also have a coach that has a history of working well with quarterbacks. Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, and Patrick Maholmes are all on Reid’s resume. With two six-round picks, this could be a great spot for Stetson.

Why Stetson Bennett Draft Position Seventh Round

What if the Chiefs go with someone like Tyson Bagent out of Shepherd instead? Bagent showed a lot in the all-star games that Bennett decided to skip. The seventh round last year provided Brock Purdy, and the NFL is a copycat league. It could be expected that a lot of quarterbacks go in the seventh round this year. In this spot, there could be other motivations too. Maybe a team that has a starter that needs a push, and has a backup spot open. Also, in the right spot, Bennett could sell some tickets if he plays.

That team is the Atlanta Falcons. Bennett would be a good push for Desmond Ridder. With how he has been in his career, if Stetson sees an opportunity he is going to go after it. There is a major opportunity in Atlanta with just Ridder and Taylor Heinicke on the roster. Also, he would be staying in Georgia, which could bring a few fans to the game.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Stetson Bennett Draft Position Prediction and Pick

There is a possibility that Bennett goes undrafted, but it is highly unlikely. The most likely scenario is a team with a few late-round picks that see something in him they love. A flyer on a player is a little rich for a fifth-round pick, but with how many teams wanted him to visit, there is clear interest. Interest will boost his value. The Falcons, Chiefs, and Ravens all seem like good landing spots, as do the Rams and Titans. Someone will take him, and they will do so in the sixth round.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Stetson Bennett Draft Position Prediction- Bennett is picked with the 217th pick by the Chiefs in the 6th round.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Stetson Bennett Draft Position Pick- Sixth Round +350