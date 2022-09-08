The Los Angeles Rams are finishing up their preparations for their Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills. But before the game starts, they decided to secure one of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s top protectors on the offensive line for the foreseeable future.

Reports have come out that the Rams had extended starting right tackle Rob Havenstein to a three-year, $34.5 million deal. Havenstein has turned himself into one of the top right tackles in the game, and the Rams wanted to do what it took to ensure that Havenstein would stay in town to keep Stafford standing upright in the pocket for the next few seasons.

The #Rams and OT Rob Havenstein have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $34.5M contract extension that includes $24.1M guaranteed, source said. The deal for the first-time captain includes another $6M in incentives. Havenstein becomes the 6th highest paid RT in the NFL at age 30. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2022

This is a great deal for both the Rams and Havenstein. The Rams were able to lock up Havenstein before the start of the season, meaning they were able to cross one thing off their list of issues that may have popped up during the regular season. For Havenstein, he gets paid like one of the top right tackles in the game, which is a deal he certainly deserves.

Havenstein has become a crucial part of the Rams o-line, and he will continue to be a part of it for the next few seasons. Part of what made Los Angeles so tough to beat last season was their opponents inability to create pressure on Stafford. Havenstein always seemed to hold up well at right tackle, and he also does a great job of creating running lanes for L.A.’s various running backs.

All in all, this looks like a win-win deal. With the extension officially in the books, Havenstein and the Rams can now turn their attention to starting off their defense of the Lombardi trophy with a victory over the Bills.