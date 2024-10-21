ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week 8 of the NFL season will kick off on Thursday Night Football as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) as both teams look to make the most of the short week ahead. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Rams prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 after dropping their most recent game to the Detroit Lines at home. After an undefeated start and sole possession of first place in the NFC North, the Vikings are now tied with Detroit for first with Green Bay and Chicago trailing closely behind. They'll look to rebound here and get back on their winning track.

The Los Angeles Rams broke a two-game skid and improved to 2-4 after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 20-15. While it wasn't the performance they hoped for on offense, their defense came up big and kept the Raiders stagnant while forcing turnovers. They'll look to build upon that momentum in what would be a massive upset for them on TNF.

Here are the Vikings-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Rams NFL Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -174

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-102)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 48.5 (-102)

Under: 48.5 (-120)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Rams

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, Prime Video, NFL+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

Although the Minnesota Vikings dropped their game to the Lions at home, it's nothing to hang their heads about as they performed fairly well in all three phases of the football game. Sam Darnold threw a costly interception during a crucial drive in the second quarter and while it wasn't a huge deal in the grand scheme of the game, it marked his third straight game with at least one interception. Luckily, Aaron Jones and the defense had a very solid day in keeping up with the Lions' offense, so this team is capable of leaning on each other and making plays when they most count.

The biggest takeaway for the Vikings should be that their defense needs to step up during late-game situations. While they're the best team in the NFL during the first quarter, they've allowed teams like Green Bay and the New York Jets to mount comebacks during the final quarters. If they can continue to create turnovers and get themselves off the field on third downs, Sam Darnold and the offense are clearly capable of torching defenses and running away with games.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams haven't looked great over the last few weeks and their performance on Sunday against the Raiders wasn't the best version of themselves either. Matthew Stafford had an uncharacteristically inefficient day, completing just 14 of his 23 passes and throwing an interception. Kyren Williams was the main benefactor during this game with 21 carriers and two touchdowns and the defense also made an impact while forcing four turnovers and taking a fumble to the house for six.

Their defense has had its struggles this season without Aaron Donald, but this game against the Raiders could have been the confidence boost they need to stop the Vikings. While star receiver Cooper Kupp couldn't go in this one despite his “questionable” status, the staff is hopeful that he'll be able to return to action during this game with they few added days of rest. Expect the offense to make an immediate leap in production once he returns to the lineup.

Final Vikings-Rams Prediction & Pick

This should be a competitive game on Thursday Night primetime and it'll be interesting to see how this amped Rams defense handles the high-powered Vikings offense. The Vikings are bound to get off to a fast start here and it'll likely be a game where the Rams are playing from behind. With Matthew Stafford under center and Cooper Kupp likely returning, the Rams could become dangerous in a final-quarter comeback situation.

The Vikings have gone 5-1 ATS this season while the Rams are just 1-5. The Vikings are 6-4 in their last 10 meetings against the Rams and 6-3-1 ATS during that stretch. Furthermore, the Vikings have covered in each of their two road games this season and will be eager for a big bounce-back performance in this one.

For our final prediction, we can't ignore the trends here, and knowing Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell, this team will be very intent on making a statement and returning to another winning streak. Expect the defensive front the be the focus here in pressuring Stafford and stopping Williams in the run game. Let's roll with the Vikings to cover.

Final Vikings-Rams Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3 (-120)