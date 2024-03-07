The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for another campaign this upcoming season and the front office currently has their hands full. On Thursday, the team managed to re-sign guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year deal worth $48 million, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
BREAKING: The #Rams are re-signing star guard Kevin Dotson on a 3-year deal worth 48M, sources tell @BleacherReport.
That’s a big 16 APY for Dotson to solidify LA’s O-Line. pic.twitter.com/O7gdwZiv4T
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 7, 2024
Selected as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Dotson spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Rams for draft picks. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 321-pound lineman started in all 14 games with the Rams, playing a total of 881 offensive snaps and garnering an 85.2 Pro Football Focus grade. In addition, PFF ranked Dotson the number two overall guard this past year.
Dotson has been crucial to LA's 2023 campaign, which ended in the team finishing with a 10-7 record overall. The Rams' offensive line, in particular, was one of the more impressive units in the league. Their blocking efforts propelled quarterback Matthew Stafford to an impressive year, and the Rams' combo of Dotson and Rob Havenstein has been nearly unbreakable on the right side.
With Dotson staying in the West Coast, the Rams are looking to make another postseason run with their veterans and rising stars. Alongside Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, youngsters such as Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams are gaining traction and making their presence felt. Nacua, in particular, was a finalist for the Rookie of the Year Award, but was edged out by Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.
Still, an array of hidden gems disguised as late-round picks have fortuned the Rams. With Kevin Dotson at the frontlines for their protection, LA has plenty to look forward to this 2024.