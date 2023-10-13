NFL head coaches aren't listed on official team injury reports, but if they were, I'm inclined to believe that the Los Angeles Rams' injury report would've looked something like this on Friday:

Sean McVay, Full Participant, Questionable (Pending Stork Visit)

Sean McVay could miss Sunday's game due to birth of son

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Sean McVay let the media know that the Rams may be without him for Sunday's game versus the Arizona Cardinals. McVay could be a last-minute scratch, and it all depends on when his wife, who is due “any day now” ends up going into labor.

“Really feel fortunate that it’s been a smooth pregnancy, my wife has been incredible and, so, it hasn’t quite hit me yet,” McVay told reporters, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. He continued, saying, “He’s active right now, it seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that will be.”

What Sean McVay did not divulge was what the contingency plan would be if he were required to miss the Rams' game versus their NFC West rival. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is the only other coach on McVay's staff who has head coaching experience, so one would assume that it may be Morris who is called upon. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, is another possible option for the Rams.

Best of luck, and congratulations to Sean McVay and his wife Veronika. And allow me to be the first to say, I look forward to the day where little Baby McVay is on the sideline calling plays, because we know that the Sean McVay Effect is real. And if anyone were going to get a coaching job due to their connection to Sean McVay, why wouldn't it be his own son?