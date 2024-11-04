Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has now praised Matthew Stafford for two Los Angeles Rams games in a row. This time, the NBA star witnessed Stafford lift the Rams in dramatic, walk-off fashion against the Seattle Seahawks and was wildly impressed. Facing an all-out blitz from the Seattle Seahawks, Stafford fired the football 39 yards to Demarcus Robinson. The wide receiver hauled in Stafford's throw with one hand, leading to L.A.'s epic road overtime win 26-20.

Expand Tweet

James watched the game from his house. The Lakers star typed “WOW!!!!!!” before anointing Stafford with the “beast” label.

The four-time NBA champion, including 2020 with the Lakers, continues to marvel at Stafford's play. James shout out Stafford after leading the Rams past a Minnesota Vikings team that was 5-1. On Sunday, Stafford's final throw handed the Rams their third straight victory — plus created a logjam of 4-4 teams in the NFC West.

Matthew Stafford reacts to overtime thriller

Stafford completed 25-of-44 passes for 298 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He's now thrown a combined six touchdowns in the last two games.

He even had to operate without Puka Nacua. Stafford and the Rams lost him to ejection with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. Demarcus Robinson broke out in his absence, snatching six passes for 94 yards and both Stafford TD throws. Stafford admitted he didn't think he was going to throw the ball pre-snap before the 39-yard strike.

“Sometimes those things happen. You get out clean and ‘D-Rob' does a hell of a job winning at the point and then holding them off by catching it,” Stafford told reporters postgame. He even added he feared he underthrew Robinson.

Stafford has connected with Robinson before in an identical scenario. He reflected back to the high corner snatch Robinson came down with against the New York Giants in the 26-25 road win. Except that play didn't end in six points. This latest connection to “D-Rob” handed the Rams the rare walk-off overtime win.

The Super Bowl-winning QB admitted the offense didn't have the best outing. He cited mental errors as a big part of the struggles. But the defense played fantastic by Stafford's words including watching them force turnovers.

Stafford has now won his 28th regular season game with the Rams and 31st overall including Super Bowl LVI. But more important for L.A., the 16-year veteran has lifted the Rams out of their 1-4 start to even their record. The now fourth-year Rams QB continues to impress with that famed right arm that made him the top overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft. And that arm has amazed the fellow City of Angels star James.