Puka Nacua has been a revelation for the Los Angeles Rams. Most claimed that his early performances had been a fluke but he is still fairly consistent even after their Week 4 triumph against the Indianapolis Colts. Derion Kendrick even disclosed that all this attention and achievements got the young weapon a nickname that was inspired by Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Puka Doncic is a fitting moniker for the Rams' leading receiver. Derion Kendrick also revealed the expectations that were placed on Puka Nacua because of his nickname, via the Los Angeles Rams' X page.

“His nickname is Puka Doncic. He is going to surprise the league this year,” the cornerback said.

So far, Nacua has been doing just that. Fans do not even have to look for an excellent performance. He put on a show against the Colts in Week 4. The young Rams wide receiver grabbed nine receptions off of passes from Matthew Stafford. This netted him 163 receiving yards. The best part amid all of this was that he was making each catch count. He notched an 18.1 average which was huge for a team that duked it out until overtime.

Nacua's nickname fits him well. He has the same star potential as Luka Doncic and shows the same amount of magic when he is on the gridiron. His craftiness and control of pace inside the gridiron are also very similar to the Mavericks player's way of playing the game. Will he be able to reach the same level of stardom?