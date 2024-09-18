The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a rough start to the season, beginning 0-2 amidst many injuries. There's a silver lining regarding star wideout Cooper Kupp, though.

The Rams are not putting Kupp on injured reserve yet, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Rams placed OL Jonah Jackson and S John Johnson III on injured reserve, sidelining them for a minimum of four games,” Schefter said. “There currently are no plans to place WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve.”

Kupp sprained his left ankle against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The 31-year-old currently has 18 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

This announcement comes two days after Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp would miss an “extended period,” via ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

“In June, McVay said he doesn't ‘think anybody really understands the amount of things [Kupp was] working through' last season,” Barshop added.

Unfortunately for Kupp and the Rams, the Super Bowl LVI MVP is struggling with a lower-leg injury for the third consecutive season.

With fellow star receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve, how will Los Angeles stay afloat?

The Rams must run the ball in the absence of Cooper Kupp

While DeMarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are fine backups, Los Angeles can't win consistently running the offense through them. Luckily, the Rams have a quality running back room, with third-year speedster Kyren Williams and Michigan legend Blake Corum both healthy and available.

Establishing the run early will be paramount until Nacua and Kupp come back to open up looks downfield for the backup wideouts. Tight end Colby Parkinson should also see an uptick in targets, as Matthew Stafford will need to utilize the middle of the field more, especially in play-action.

Los Angeles has its work cut out for it on Sunday with a matchup against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who are down Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.