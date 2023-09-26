Cooper Kupp remains sidelined for the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of the Super Bowl LVI.

With the Rams starting the season at 1-1, they really need the win against the Bengals to get them back on track to the winning column. They lost to Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, and another defeat would put them at the bottom of the NFC West alongside the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Rams would have wanted to have one of their best players (as well as the Bengals' biggest nightmare) in the game, however, that's just not possible. With that said, the receiving corps headlined by Puka Nacua, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell will have to carry much of the workload once again.

Cooper Kupp's injury status vs. Bengals

Similar in recent weeks, Cooper Kupp remains out for the Rams due to the lingering hamstring issue that has been bothering him since last season.

The star wideout has actually been placed on the injured reserve at the start of the season, so he couldn't even return if he wants to. He will be sidelined until at least Week 4 as a result, meaning he also won't be active when they play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Based on the last update on Kupp's injury earlier in September, he visited a specialist to further understand his struggles with his hamstring injury. Meanwhile, even though Sean McVay refused to give a timeline in his recovery, the Rams coach did mention recently that there's hope Kupp could return by Week 5 after his stint on the Injured Reserve.

Cooper Kupp vs. Bengals

While the Rams have found ways to score despite Cooper Kupp's absence, they will surely miss the production of the veteran wideout against the Bengals.

To recall, when LA took down Cincinnati in the Super Bowl LVI, it was Kupp who led the way and won the MVP honors. He actually caught the game-winning TD pass to give the Rams the 23-20 lead with a little over a minute remaining in the game. Kupp finished the game with two TDs on 10 targets, making eight receptions for 92 yards.

Sure enough, LA would miss that kind of magic and production in their bid to get the win and continue to punish the Bengals.