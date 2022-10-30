Rams’ plan for Cam Akers if he’s not traded, revealed

The Los Angeles Rams are in need of a roster shake-up. The defending champions are struggling and could use the trade market to find improvements. One thing they will look to do is unload Cam Akers, who has fallen out of favor with the team.

What happens if the Rams don’t find a trade partner for Akers? According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams prefer to trade Akers but would welcome him back if they cannot do so.

“The Rams would find a trade partner for Akers in a perfect world, according to sources, but they also recognize that he can still help them this season,” writes Schefter. “Therefore, if Akers is not dealt before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he is expected to return to the Rams and play for them again this season, sources said.”

Akers has 169 yards from scrimmage in five games this season with a rushing touchdown. He has not played in the last two weeks as he and the Rams work out their future together but is still second on the team in rushing yards. Darrell Hendersson Jr. and his 181 yards only have Akers beaten by 30 yards, albeit on five fewer attempts.

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t shoot down any trade rumors but is also giving Cam Akers an avenue to return to the team. It may be tough to find an ideal trade since there are plenty of other options at runnung back. LA will try its best to give Akers a fresh start, though.