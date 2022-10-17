Rams’ Cam Akers trade rumors get nod of approval from Sean McVay

It appears as if Cam Akers’ tenure with the Los Angeles Rams is approaching its end, and fast. The Rams running back has been the subject of trade rumors during the past week, and those reports were confirmed on Monday by head coach Sean McVay. Via Gilbert Manzano, McVay confirmed that the Rams would be looking to move on from Akers, suggesting the team wants to “help him look for a fresh new start.”

Sean McVay said they're looking to move RB Cam Akers to a new team: Help him look for a fresh new start #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 17, 2022

Akers was held out of the Rams’ Week 6 contest due to “personal reasons.” Ian Rapoport indicated that Akers had “philosophical and football-related differences” with McVay, prompting the sudden reports of a trade.

McVay has now confirmed those notions, indicating that the Rams are actively seeking a landing spot for Akers. The NFL trade deadline is looming just a couple of weeks away, meaning that if the Rams want to facilitate a move for Akers this season, they’ll need to get their work done quickly.

The first big trade of the regular season went down on Monday with Robbie Anderson being dealt to the Arizona Cardinals, and it stands to reason that Akers could be the next trade domino to fall ahead of the deadline. With his future in Los Angeles looking bleak, the 23-year-old will look to bounce back with whatever team he ends up on.

Akers broke onto the scene during his rookie season in 2020. He was drafted in the second round (52nd overall) by the Rams out of Florida State. Across 13 games, and just five starts, Akers rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns. He missed almost the entire 2021 campaign after sustaining a torn Achilles, but made a miracle comeback to re-join the Rams during their Super Bowl run.

In 2022, Cam Akers has featured in five games, rushing the ball 51 times for 151 yards and one touchdown.