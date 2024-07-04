The Los Angeles Rams have done a great job of recovering from a disappointing 2022 season. Los Angeles got their franchise back on track in 2023 with a healthy Matthew Stafford and a host of young, talented players who they can build around. They also added some excellent talent this year in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Rams' secondary is still a concern, but it got better with the addition of a familiar face.

Earlier today, Adam Schefter reported that the Rams have reached an agreement with free agent John Johnson III. The veteran safety returns to Los Angeles for his third stint with the team after spending some time in Cleveland.

The Rams' current starting safeties are Russ Yeast and Kamren Curl with little reliable depth behind them. John Johnson III should step in as a reserve free safety behind Russ Yeast and could play strong safety in a pinch in relief of Kamren Curl.

Johnson III's first stint with the team was from 2017 through 2020. His best year came in 2018, when he logged 119 total tackles and four interceptions. Johnson III was a reliable starter during his first stint with the Rams, but a shoulder injury slowed him down during the 2019 season.

Johnson III signed a long-term contract with the Cleveland Browns after the 2020 season and played for two seasons for the Browns before being cut.

Johnson III played for the Rams last year, appearing in 11 games and starting in six. He only signed a one-year contract, so there was no guarantee that the Rams would bring him back in 2024.

He barely missed out on winning a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. He will try to help get the Rams back into the playoffs and competing in a somewhat thin NFC conference.

Todd Gurley shares surprising reaction to missing out on Rams Super Bowl victory

Speaking of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, Todd Gurley is another player who barely missed out on the victory.

Gurley recalled what he did when the Rams were playing in the Super Bowl in February of 2022.

“I went to the game. I went to the game dawg,” Gurley shared on a recent episode of the 25/10 Show. “I threw my Rams s*** on. Had my white, blue, and yellow. I ain’t know how I was going to feel going, but then I went and I was more happy for really AD (Aaron Donald), and then obviously like Von (Miller), and you know Odell (Beckham Jr.) got his first championship.”

We should point out that Gurley has in fact played in a Super Bowl before. He was the leading rusher on for the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, where the Rams fell to the Patriots 13-3. It was the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl victory.

Gurley made it clear that there is no bitterness between him and the Rams organization.

“I would’ve definitely been happy to have one but I went to the game and I enjoyed myself,” Gurley said. “I stayed too, you know like seeing them on the field, playing with their family. I ain’t going to lie, I was low key happy for like the organization, the trainers and stuff like that, my old teammates and stuff like that.”