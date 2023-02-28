The NFL has had an issue with roughing the passer calls in recent years. Many controversial flags have tilted the outcome of games or swung momentum massively. However, if the Los Angeles Rams have their way, things could be changing soon.

The Rams have proposed a rule to make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported on Monday. Battista does note the proposal is not expected to pass. Despite that, the proposed change is up for a vote at the NFL’s annual league meeting in March.

The NFL Competition Committee met on Sunday ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. 80 roughing the passer calls were reviewed by the committee, but only three were deemed as questionable.

Battista reports the discussions revolve around “sling vs. slam.” The NFL considers “sling” to be a natural progression of a defender taking down the quarterback. The “slam” is problematic, however, because it involves a defender picking the quarterback up in the air and slamming him to the turf.

If this rule were to pass, the NFL would take a bit of a page out of the XFL’s rulebook. The restarted spring league allows each of their head coaches one challenge a game. With that challenge, coaches can challenge any play they want, penalties included.

The committee considered another XFL rule on Monday, the 4th and 15 “onside kick.” That rule states a team can attempt a 4th and 15 play to keep the ball instead of a traditional onside kick. The coming months will tell whether the NFL adopts either of these rules.