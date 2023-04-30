Toledo Rockets defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson was the final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with the Los Angeles Rams selecting him 259th overall and making him this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant.”

6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, the 23-year-old Johnson played for the University of Toledo for five seasons, amassing 210 total tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and an interception in that time.

However, despite just making the cut for the NFL Draft, Johnson has an upbeat response and mindset as he prepares for the next stage of his football journey (h/t ESPN’s Sarah Barshop).

“Just be getting picked, final pick, first pick, middle pick, everything [is] unique,” Johnson said. “I’m very blessed. I was blessed that God picked and I’m blessed that I can continue to play the game that I love and I’m going to give it my all up there on the field and at practice.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Johnson does stand a solid chance of seeing the field though, as ESPN notes that last 10 players to be selected with the final pick in the NFL Draft have played at least one game. In fact, San Francisco 49ers standout quarterback Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant in 2022.

That said, as a player that looks to emulate star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the chance to line up beside his favorite players could be nearly as exciting for him as taking the field would be period.

In fact, Bowling Green head coach Scott Loeffler called Johnson the “Aaron Donald of the MAC” just a few months ago, per University of Toledo writer Paul Helgren. The Rams could be equally anxious to see them in action together.