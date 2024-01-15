Matthew Stafford displayed admirable resilience in the face of multiple injuries.

The Los Angeles Rams are recovering from a nail-biting playoff loss to the Detroit Lions. The Rams were down by one late in the fourth quarter but could not pull out the victory. Matthew Stafford displayed the heart of a lion amid injury woes, and he opened up about a serious blow he took during the game.

Matthew Stafford fought relentlessly for the Rams despite injury woes

Stafford started the game with a bloody hand injury, but he was able to keep playing. Then, during the second half, the veteran QB took a big hit which affected his ribs. He reportedly experienced a head collision as well. He addressed his injuries after the game with reporters:

“I took a shot to the ribs and to the head, but I felt fine, came back in, felt good,” Stafford said, per NBC Sports.

Despite battling numerous ailments, Stafford continued to play hard for his team. He ended the night with 367 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Rams could not calm the Lions' sound two-way play.

Los Angeles had Detroit beat in their passing attack, but the Lions triumphed on the ground. David Montgomery ran for 57 yards and one TD. He and Jahmyr Gibbs helped account for the Lions' 79 total rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Rams amassed just 68 yards.

LA put up a respectable effort against the NFC North divisional champions. The season did not end the way the team wanted it to, but there is a lot to be excited about. For example, rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua looks like one of the most promising receivers in the league.

As the Rams enter the offseason, it will interesting to see the moves they make to improve for the 2024-25 season.