The Los Angeles Rams suffered a 41-10 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping their record to 0-2 for the season. With this loss coming in a division matchup, their playoff hopes have taken a significant hit. Head coach Sean McVay addressed the media in a brief post-game press conference.

In his brief post-game press conference, Coach Sean McVay didn't say much but emphasized the need to find solutions for the team's issues this week. He also made it clear that he wasn’t going to “pout about this shit.”

Sean McVay is focused on the Rams regrouping

“They are the kind of guys that are going to raise their head highs and go back to work,” said the Rams head coach.

McVay understands that with 15 games remaining, including another NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, there's no time for dwelling on this loss.

The Los Angeles Rams' defense, struggling to adapt without Aaron Donald, had no solution for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The offense, plagued by injuries on the line, struggled to open running lanes or protect quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“This is the NFL. These are situations that unfortunately we have been in before, and I’ve gotta do a good job of figuring out how to navigate that and make sure that we’re proud of controlling the things that we can control, maximizing the situation and the circumstances that we’re placed in and…this is not a fun place to be in,” added McVay.

Los Angeles surrendered 325 scrimmage yards and three passing touchdowns to Kyler Murray. When reporters asked McVay if there were any positives to glean from the defeat, he delivered a blunt, yet amusing response that likely mirrors the sentiments of Rams fans.

The Cardinals playing a perfect game

“There’s not anything positive I can take away from today,” said the Rams head coach.

“It was an incredibly humbling three-hour window. They did what they wanted to do from the start and we didn’t do anything to give ourselves a chance,” he continued.

The Rams (0-2) had been dominant over the Cardinals (1-1) since McVay's arrival in 2017, winning 13 of 15 matchups and securing nine consecutive victories in Glendale.

It was a perfect storm for the Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. caught four passes for 130 yards and scored his first two career touchdowns. James Conner rushed for over 100 yards, surpassing the 5,000 career-yard milestone. Additionally, Matt Prater nailed a 57-yard field goal.

Kyler Murray completed 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards on five carries. Trey McBride added six catches for 67 yards, and Emari Demercado had a 41-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

“As a competitor you guys know me, I mean this chaps me to no end…but it doesn’t do any good to sit here and dwell on it. What I’m not gonna do is pout about this shit. Alright? I’m gonna figure out how can I go respond in a manner that’s reflective of what I ask of our guys, and that’s exactly what guys are gonna see,” McVay continued.

The Rams need to regroup quickly. The question now is whether they can recover and deliver a performance to be proud of by next week or if they'll face more frustration ahead.