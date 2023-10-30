Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay previously revealed that quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. With Stafford's status in question, LA is searching for potential replacements. One possible option is Stetson Bennett, who McVay provided an update on Monday, via Rams writer Stu Jackson.

“Sean McVay said QB Stetson Bennett (Reserve/NFI) is ‘doing well.' McVay not ready to say Bennett won't be back with the team this season, ‘but it's probably less likely than it is likely he would be,'” Jackson reported.

Will Stetson Bennett play for Rams in 2023?

Bennett was selected by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a fairly well-regarded prospect out of Georgia but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by LA in September.

Bennett's status for the season is in question. He would not have played anyway up to this point given the presence of Matthew Stafford under center. With Stafford dealing with an injury though, now would be the time for the Rams to consider giving Bennett an opportunity.

There have not been many Bennett updates though. All we know is that he is “doing well” according to McVay.

Brett Rypien is another option for the Rams. The 27-year-old is listed as Los Angeles' No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart and has NFL experience, appearing in nine total games during his career.

Whoever ends up drawing the start in Week 9 will try to lead the Rams to a big win over a struggling Green Bay Packers team on the road. With that being said, the Packers are always difficult to defeat at Lambeau Field.

Rams fans will be sure to closely monitor Stafford's injury status. We will continue to provide updates on Los Angeles' uncertain QB situation as they are made available moving forward.