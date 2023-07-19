The Los Angeles Rams say not so fast. The Rams are pushing back against a report from Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd that suggested the team attempted to get star quarterback Matthew Stafford to restructure his contract this offseason- and he didn't comply. Los Angeles COO Kevin Demoff flat-out denied that a restructure attempt- or discussions about one- ever happened during an appearance on the 11 Personnel podcast with Jourdan Rodrigue and Rich Hammond.

“There were no discussions with Matthew about restructuring his contract.”

Not only that, but Demoff went on to add that the Rams “were not actively trying to trade” the Super Bowl champion quarterback in an attempt to get out from under the $59 million in his contract that became guaranteed money in March 2023.

Here's the interesting part. The New York Jets reportedly checked in on Stafford back in 2021 before he was traded to the Rams.

Back in March, it was reported by ProFootballTalk that the Rams would have “welcomed” a Stafford trade- and the Jets, then in the thick of trade talks with the Green Bay Packers, were linked as a possible suitor.

That doesn't necessarily mean that they were actively seeking to deal the Pro Bowler. It could mean that perhaps the Jets, unsure of where trade talks with the Packers were headed, picked up the phone and made a call to the Rams about Stafford.

And Los Angeles, perhaps not seeing an exit from the contract to the aging signal-caller until 2026, listened.

All of this could have happened- and Demoff could still be telling the truth. Whether it did or it didn't, all Stafford and the Rams care about now is putting a better product on the field in 2023 after their five-win season last year.