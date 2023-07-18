Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got off to a great start together that culminated in the Rams winning a Super Bowl in 2021. However, it appears the honeymoon period between the two is over, as Stafford reportedly declined the Rams request to restructure the deal for the aging quarterback, reports ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

“The Rams had another strategy for softening the blow of the $57 million mid-March guarantee. On Monday, Colin Cowherd said during his weekday show on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that the Rams tried to get Stafford to renegotiate his contract — and that Stafford declined.”

Although the Rams were able to bring home a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford, they are now seeing the downside of committing such a big contract to a quarterback getting closer to retirement by the day. Stafford still has good football left to give, but the guaranteed money he is owed definitely handcuffs the Rams possibilities at the moment.

In terms of this season, the Rams will presumably go all in as they understand this might be the last year with Stafford at the helm. The cost of the Super Bowl could be some lean years after Stafford is gone, so they mind as well do everything they can to return to the NFL's biggest stage while Stafford still has some game left.

Last year was a very disappointing result in Stafford's second campaign leading the charge. Pretty much anything would be better than what happened last year, although that is a pretty low bar to shoot far. Tune into the NFL this season to see if the Rams salvage any more out of Matthew Stafford as they look down the barrel of some tough future decisions.