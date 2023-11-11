Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford says he is progressing surprisingly well with his thumb injury.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are currently on a bye week following their Week 9 demolition at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Stafford was forced to miss that contest with a thumb injury; however, there is hope that he may be able to make enough progress during the Rams' current bye week in order to return to the lineup the next time they take the field.

Recently, Stafford called into ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, which was being hosted from Stafford's former school, the University of Georgia, to silence doubt about the state of his thumb injury and address the progress he's been making with the setback.

“The body's feeling decent,” said Stafford. “I'm trying to get the thumb and all of that back up to speed and ready to go for Seattle when we get back… the thumb's feeling better than I thought it would. I was a little bit scared in the Dallas game that it was going to be worse than it was, and I'm just happy that it's not. I'm going to do everything I can to be out there. I love playing this game and I love competing, so I'm going to do whatever I need to do to be out there.”

Of course, in his update, Matthew Stafford mostly avoided (understandably so) going into too much detail on just how close he actually is to being 100%, as that might give the Rams' next opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, somewhat of a competitive matchup for that matchup.