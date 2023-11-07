With Matthew Stafford battling through his thumb injury, the Rams have signed Carson Wentz as some needed backup.

The Los Angeles Rams were forced to turn to Brett Rypien in Week 9 due to Matthew Stafford's injury. If Stafford is forced to miss any more time, the Rams went out and brought in a new backup quarterback.

Los Angeles has signed Carson Wentz, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wentz has been out of the league since last playing for the Washington Commanders in 2022.

That season, Wentz went just 2-5 as a starter before ultimately being released. He threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. After some time away from the league, Los Angeles decided to give Wentz another chance.

If it were up to the Rams, Matthew Stafford would be under center when the team returns from their Week 10 bye. However, the quarterback's UCL sprain in his thumb might have other plans. Even if Stafford were to return, Los Angeles wanted to ensure they had ample backup should his thumb injury flare up.

Rypien was given the opportunity to fill in for Stafford in Week 9. However, he responded by throwing for 130 scoreless yards with an interception. Los Angeles lost to the Green Bay Packers 20-3.

Carson Wentz has thrown for 22,129 yards over his career with 151 touchdowns and 66 interceptions. He has run for another 1,362 yards and 10 scores. While he wasn't the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback at the time, Wentz does have a Super Bowl ring under his name.

It may be unrealistic to expect Wentz to play as he did when he was with the Eagles. But if Stafford is going to miss time, the Rams need a QB they can trust. LA has put their trust into Wentz.